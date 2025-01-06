Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

