Jane Street Group LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $93.67 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.