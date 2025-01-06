Jane Street Group LLC Has $520,000 Stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in C&F Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Seaman III sold 2,500 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,780.70. This trade represents a 35.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 731 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $57,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,584. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,493 shares of company stock valued at $627,075 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

