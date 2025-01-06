Jane Street Group LLC Has $531,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $635,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,442,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,336,467.84. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.