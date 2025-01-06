Jane Street Group LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 111,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ENI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.