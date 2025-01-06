Jane Street Group LLC Invests $493,000 in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONOF opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

