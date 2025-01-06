Jane Street Group LLC Invests $527,000 in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 402,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 900.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 861,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 372,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $21.43.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.