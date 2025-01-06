Jane Street Group LLC Invests $530,000 in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 287.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth about $349,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $256,170.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,817.96. This represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SDHC opened at $24.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

