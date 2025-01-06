Jane Street Group LLC Invests $566,000 in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,874,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

