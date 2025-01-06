Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Free Report) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

OBOR stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

