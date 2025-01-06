Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,483 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cerus by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Cerus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cerus Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other news, Director Eric Bjerkholt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,596.74. The trade was a 10.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

