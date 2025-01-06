Jane Street Group LLC Sells 27,684 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRUS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $122.81.

