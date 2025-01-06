Jane Street Group LLC Sells 30,603 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $188.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

