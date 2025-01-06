Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,744 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

