JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 114.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,551 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,140,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,178,642.92. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,921 shares of company stock worth $7,927,309. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

