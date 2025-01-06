Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,588 shares of company stock valued at $62,480,987. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.