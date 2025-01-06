JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 621,928 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,719,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $44,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.