JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.80 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $37,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

