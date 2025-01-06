JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.97 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $39,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

