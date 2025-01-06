JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $46.41 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $46,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,471.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

