JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $735,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $636,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $243.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average is $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $684.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

