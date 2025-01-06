JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.43 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

