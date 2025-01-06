JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,170,006 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,170,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $47,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $849,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

