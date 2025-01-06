Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 28,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $757.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Repay has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Repay by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Repay by 5.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 340,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

