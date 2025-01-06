Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,625,000 after purchasing an additional 464,615 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

