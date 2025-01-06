Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) and iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and iCoreConnect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 6 1 3.00 iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential downside of 45.57%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -28.41% -19.13% -7.90% iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and iCoreConnect”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $7.28 billion 0.38 -$306.53 million ($1.20) -9.08 iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.29 -$15.55 million ($63.20) -0.04

iCoreConnect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCoreConnect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats iCoreConnect on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About iCoreConnect

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.