Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock valued at $161,499,400. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $144.47 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

