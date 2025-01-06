Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 467,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,224,000 after buying an additional 359,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,229. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

