Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 22741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Knowles Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,993,127.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,576,848.04. The trade was a 16.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $73,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,312.26. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,500. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 54,279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Knowles by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).



