Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $8.84 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.42. 1,236,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,087. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $71.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.