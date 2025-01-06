Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $21.79. 487,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,538. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $36,971.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,805,455.95. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 725,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,480,812.47. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,335. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 280,550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 479.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

