LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LINKBANCORP by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 0.8 %

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $282.52 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.45.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.