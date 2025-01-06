LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LKQ were worth $309,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

LKQ stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

