Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.36.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $473.08. The company had a trading volume of 376,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

