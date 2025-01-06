Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.88.

Several analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $82.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

In related news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $12,597,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,891,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

