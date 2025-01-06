Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

MAIN stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.