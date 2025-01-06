Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Markel Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,596,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock traded up $18.38 on Monday, reaching $1,731.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,576. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,809.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,700.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,614.15. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

