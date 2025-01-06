Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.50 on Monday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

