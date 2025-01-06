Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Insider Sells A$3,027,203.27 in Stock

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR – Get Free Report) insider Graham McGarry sold 51,308,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$3,027,203.27 ($1,880,250.48).
Maximus Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 21.37.
Maximus Resources Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maximus Resources
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.