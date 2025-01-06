MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 359,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,116 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in MetLife by 614.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 125,637 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

MET stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.