MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 495,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 736,595 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $29.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.