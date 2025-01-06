Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.97. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 9,566 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

