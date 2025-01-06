National Bank Financial Predicts RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

RCI stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,501,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,341,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,563,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,738,000 after acquiring an additional 974,937 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,239,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,886,000 after purchasing an additional 977,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,053,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,525 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

