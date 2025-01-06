Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.