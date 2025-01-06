Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $32.86. Nayax shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 1,093 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Nayax Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nayax by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nayax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

