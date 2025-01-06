Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 6,075 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

