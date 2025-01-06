Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $575,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.14. 460,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,076. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

