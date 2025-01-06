Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 13,095 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.37. 35,146,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,171,602. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

