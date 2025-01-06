Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 1,767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

