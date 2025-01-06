Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 28,262 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after buying an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $78,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE T traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.66. 15,113,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,752,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

